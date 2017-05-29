BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN

You can win some prizes just by checking out some local attractions here in Sioux City.

Melissa Lanzourakis of the city’s Events and Facilities Department says the “Tourist In Your Own Town” program is back for its ninth year.

You start by picking up a passport at an attraction like the Public Museum or Palmer’s old Tyme Candy Shoppe:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TOURIST.mp3

OC……..in Sioux City. ;12

The program kicks off on June 1st, and concludes on July 31st.

The following locations are participating in this year’s program:

Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

405 Wesley Parkway

712-258-7790

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

623 Pearl Street

712-224-2542

Sioux City Farmer’s Market

Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot

712-226-6245

Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

1000 Larsen Park Road

712-279-0198

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

4500 Sioux River Road

712-258-0838

Sioux City Art Center

225 Nebraska St.

712-279-6272

Sioux City Convention Center

801 4th St.

712-279-4800

Sioux City Public Museum

607 4th St.

712-279-6174

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center

900 Larsen Park Rd.

712-224-5242

IBP Ice Center

3808 Stadium Dr.

712-279-4880

Sioux City Public Library

529 Pierce St.

712-255-2933

The Railroad Museum – Sioux City

3400 Sioux River Rd.

712-233-6996

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation

2600 Expedition Ct.

712-252-5300

Long Lines Family Rec Center

401 Gordon Dr.

712-279-6126

Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace

2511 33 rd St.

712-239-8670

2511 33 St. 712-239-8670 Sioux City Public Pools:

Leif Erikson Pool – 31st & Court St.

Lewis Pool – 1621 Sioux Trail

Riverside Pool – 1301 Riverside Blvd.

Tyson Events Center / Gateway Arena

401 Gordon Dr.

712-279-4850

And visit this year’s restaurant partners for fantastic food, and to pick up a passport!

Hunan Palace

3523 Singing Hills Blvd.

712-222-1022

Iron Hill Bar & Grill

Southern Hills Mall

712-560-9110

Rush Werks/Clyde’s Grill & Pub/Rush Lanes

3828 Stadium Drive

712-252-4545

Sioux City Gifts

1922 Pierce Street

712-255-4346

Thinker Toys/Castle Grill & Pub

4400 Singing Hills Blvd.

712-271-8697 / 712-271-8699