BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN

By Woody Gottburg -
You can win some prizes just by checking out some local attractions here in Sioux City.

Melissa Lanzourakis of the city’s Events and Facilities Department says the “Tourist In Your Own Town” program is back for its ninth year.

You start by picking up a passport at an attraction like the Public Museum or Palmer’s old Tyme Candy Shoppe:


The program kicks off on June 1st, and concludes on July 31st.

The following locations are participating in this year’s program:

  • Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

405 Wesley Parkway

712-258-7790

 

  • LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

623 Pearl Street

712-224-2542

  • Sioux City Farmer’s Market

Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot

712-226-6245

 

  • Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
    1000 Larsen Park Road
    712-279-0198

 

  • Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
    4500 Sioux River Road
    712-258-0838

 

  • Sioux City Art Center
    225 Nebraska St.
    712-279-6272

 

  • Sioux City Convention Center
    801 4th St.
    712-279-4800

 

  • Sioux City Public Museum
    607 4th St.
    712-279-6174

 

  • Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center
    900 Larsen Park Rd.
    712-224-5242

 

  • IBP Ice Center
    3808 Stadium Dr.
    712-279-4880

 

  • Sioux City Public Library
    529 Pierce St.
    712-255-2933

 

  • The Railroad Museum – Sioux City
    3400 Sioux River Rd.
    712-233-6996

 

  • Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
    2600 Expedition Ct.
    712-252-5300

 

  • Long Lines Family Rec Center
    401 Gordon Dr.
    712-279-6126

 

  • Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace
    2511 33rd St.
    712-239-8670
  • Sioux City Public Pools:

Leif Erikson Pool – 31st & Court St.

Lewis Pool – 1621 Sioux Trail

Riverside Pool – 1301 Riverside Blvd.

 

  • Tyson Events Center / Gateway Arena
    401 Gordon Dr.
    712-279-4850

And visit this year’s restaurant partners for fantastic food, and to pick up a passport!

  • Hunan Palace

3523 Singing Hills Blvd.

712-222-1022

  • Iron Hill Bar & Grill

Southern Hills Mall

712-560-9110

 

  • Rush Werks/Clyde’s Grill & Pub/Rush Lanes

3828 Stadium Drive

712-252-4545

 

  • Sioux City Gifts

1922 Pierce Street

712-255-4346

 

  • Thinker Toys/Castle Grill & Pub

4400 Singing Hills Blvd.

712-271-8697 / 712-271-8699

 

 

