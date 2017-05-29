BE A TOURIST IN YOUR OWN TOWN

You can win some prizes just by checking out some local attractions here in Sioux City.
Melissa Lanzourakis of the city’s Events and Facilities Department says the “Tourist In Your Own Town” program is back for its ninth year.
You start by picking up a passport at an attraction like the Public Museum or Palmer’s old Tyme Candy Shoppe:
The program kicks off on June 1st, and concludes on July 31st.
The following locations are participating in this year’s program:
- Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
405 Wesley Parkway
712-258-7790
- LaunchPAD Children’s Museum
623 Pearl Street
712-224-2542
- Sioux City Farmer’s Market
Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot
712-226-6245
- Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
1000 Larsen Park Road
712-279-0198
- Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
4500 Sioux River Road
712-258-0838
- Sioux City Art Center
225 Nebraska St.
712-279-6272
- Sioux City Convention Center
801 4th St.
712-279-4800
- Sioux City Public Museum
607 4th St.
712-279-6174
- Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center
900 Larsen Park Rd.
712-224-5242
- IBP Ice Center
3808 Stadium Dr.
712-279-4880
- Sioux City Public Library
529 Pierce St.
712-255-2933
- The Railroad Museum – Sioux City
3400 Sioux River Rd.
712-233-6996
- Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
2600 Expedition Ct.
712-252-5300
- Long Lines Family Rec Center
401 Gordon Dr.
712-279-6126
- Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace
2511 33rd St.
712-239-8670
- Sioux City Public Pools:
Leif Erikson Pool – 31st & Court St.
Lewis Pool – 1621 Sioux Trail
Riverside Pool – 1301 Riverside Blvd.
- Tyson Events Center / Gateway Arena
401 Gordon Dr.
712-279-4850
And visit this year’s restaurant partners for fantastic food, and to pick up a passport!
- Hunan Palace
3523 Singing Hills Blvd.
712-222-1022
- Iron Hill Bar & Grill
Southern Hills Mall
712-560-9110
- Rush Werks/Clyde’s Grill & Pub/Rush Lanes
3828 Stadium Drive
712-252-4545
- Sioux City Gifts
1922 Pierce Street
712-255-4346
- Thinker Toys/Castle Grill & Pub
4400 Singing Hills Blvd.
712-271-8697 / 712-271-8699