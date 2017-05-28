TRUMP POSTPONES IOWA VISIT

President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Iowa on Thursday has been postponed.

Trump had been scheduled to visit Cedar Rapids – his first trip to Iowa as president of the United States – on June 1.

A news release said the trip has been postponed “due to an unforeseen change in President Trump’s schedule.”

The release did not give a rescheduled visit date, but said that information would be released early this week.

Trump’s last visit to Iowa occurred in Des Moines during his “Thank You” tour as president-elect in December.

Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes in November.

