IOWA STRAWBERRIES READY FOR PICKING

Iowans are starting to see locally-grown strawberries appearing in their grocery stores and farmers markets.

Tammy Stotts, spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture, says some Iowa growers who offer to let consumers pick their own berries have already opened their gates, though Stotts notes, this type of berry has a short shelf life.

While some growers are offering fresh berries now, others may be a few weeks away yet, as harvest times vary across the state, given the varied climate.

Strawberries are low in calories, fat-free and they’re a good source of vitamin C, folic acid, potassium and fiber.

Photo courtesy of Gettings Gardens near Sanborn, Iowa