Iowa Wins Big Ten Baseball Tournament Title

Bloomington, IND. – The fifth-seeded Iowa baseball team won the 2017 Big Ten Tournament title after posting a 13-4 win over seventh-seeded Northwestern in the championship game at Bart Kaufman Field on the campus of Indiana University.
The Hawkeyes used a five-run first inning to gain momentum and never looked back. Jake Adams paced Iowa with four hits, four RBI and two home runs on four at bats, while Ben Norman and Matt Hoeg had two RBI apiece. Iowa earned its first Big Ten Tournament title.
Iowa improved to 38-20 on the season and earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show will air at noon (ET) Monday on ESPNU.
Iowa’s Chris Whelan was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Below is the 2017 Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament Team:
Most Outstanding Player
Chris Whelan, Iowa
All-Tournament Team
P – Ryan Erickson, Iowa
P – Josh Martsching, Iowa
P – Sam Lawrence, Northwestern
P – Cooper Weatherbee, Northwestern
C – Tyler Cropley, Iowa
1B – Toby Hanson, Minnesota
2B – Jake Schleppenbach, Nebraska
3B – Connor Lind, Northwestern
SS – Kevin Smith, Maryland
OF – Chris Whelan, Iowa
OF – Jordan Smith, Minnesota
OF – Joe Hoscheit, Northwestern
DH – Matt Lloyd, Indiana