Iowa Wins Big Ten Baseball Tournament Title

Bloomington, IND. – The fifth-seeded Iowa baseball team won the 2017 Big Ten Tournament title after posting a 13-4 win over seventh-seeded Northwestern in the championship game at Bart Kaufman Field on the campus of Indiana University.

The Hawkeyes used a five-run first inning to gain momentum and never looked back. Jake Adams paced Iowa with four hits, four RBI and two home runs on four at bats, while Ben Norman and Matt Hoeg had two RBI apiece. Iowa earned its first Big Ten Tournament title.

Iowa improved to 38-20 on the season and earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show will air at noon (ET) Monday on ESPNU.

Iowa’s Chris Whelan was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Below is the 2017 Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament Team:

Most Outstanding Player

Chris Whelan, Iowa

All-Tournament Team

P – Ryan Erickson, Iowa

P – Josh Martsching, Iowa

P – Sam Lawrence, Northwestern

P – Cooper Weatherbee, Northwestern

C – Tyler Cropley, Iowa

1B – Toby Hanson, Minnesota

2B – Jake Schleppenbach, Nebraska

3B – Connor Lind, Northwestern

SS – Kevin Smith, Maryland

OF – Chris Whelan, Iowa

OF – Jordan Smith, Minnesota

OF – Joe Hoscheit, Northwestern

DH – Matt Lloyd, Indiana