AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SOUTH SIOUX ROBBERY

Authorities in Dakota County are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday in South Sioux City.

Dakota County Deputies were called to the Heritage Express at 1501 Stable Drive, just before 6am.

A male suspect wearing a jacket with the hood up and sun glasses on entered the convenience store, displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect left the store and drove off in a white four door vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.