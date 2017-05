CITY CREWS ARE ON THE SCENE OF A WATER MAIN BREAK THIS HOUR (3PM) AT SOUTH PAXTON AND BUSHNELL IN MORNINGSIDE.

THE BREAK IS A BLOCK SOUTH OF GLENN AVENUE.

BARRICADES HAVE BEEN SET UP AT THE INTERSECTION AS CREWS HAVE STARTED REPAIR WORK.

TRAFFIC SHOULD AVOID THE AREA.

Photos by Robert Gottburg