TRAFFIC FATALITY IN YANKTON COUNTY

A one vehicle crash near Yankton has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 8:20 Friday morning at 435th Avenue and 308th Street.

Authorities say the car was southbound on 435th Avenue when it struck a bridge and started on fire.

The driver died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

He was the only person involved.

The accident remains under investigation.