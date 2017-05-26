REYNOLDS & GREGG VISIT HAWARDEN

Newly appointed acting Lt. Governor Adam Gregg returned to his hometown of Hawarden, Iowa Friday morning.

Gregg along with Governor Kim Reynolds were greeted by a crowd of hundreds of enthusiastic people where the new governor laid out the goals for her administration:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HAWARDEN.mp3

OC……..21st century skills. :25

Gregg was trying to hold back his emotions when he was greeted by the hometown crowd.

He told the crowd there must have been divine intervention with how he and Reynolds attained their new offices starting with former Governor Terry Branstad’s initial meeting with the current president of China:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HAWARDEN2.mp3

OC………A higher power. ;24

The new governor and the lieutenant governor shook hands and hugged many members of the crowd, and signed countless autographs for elementary students from the West Sioux School District.