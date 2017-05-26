PUBLIC MUSEUM HOSTS “DING” DARLING EXHIBIT

An exhibit showcasing the life of a famous Sioux Cityan is now on display at the Public Museum.

Museum Curator Matt Anderson says the exhibit features the works and personal artifacts of “Ding” Darling, the pioneering conservationist, creator of the Duck Stamp and two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist who grew up in Sioux City and started his career at the Sioux City Journal before being hired in Des Moines:

Anderson says Darling became nationally renown for his cartoons, but also was involved in preserving nature and the environment:

The national traveling exhibit, The Hidden Works of Jay N. “Ding” Darling, is on display through August 13th.