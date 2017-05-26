LOCAL STATE SENATORS LOSE COMMITTEE CHAIRMANSHIPS

The two state senators serving the Sioux City area have been replaced as chairmen of their senate committees.

Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix has named Jake Chapman of Adel as the new leader of the Commerce Committee, replacing Bill Anderson of Pierson.

Anderson confirmed the change to KSCJ News:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ANDERSON.mp3

Anderson’s remaining committee assignments still include a spot on the Ways and Means committee as well as Transportation, State Government and Natural Resources and Environment.

Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City has lost his chairmanship of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee.

Freshman Senator Craig Johnson of Independence replaces Bertrand, who no longer serves on any appropriations subcommittee.

Senate records show Bertrand was absent on more of the legislature’s 77 working days than any other senator during the just ended legislative session, missing floor votes on 12 days.

Both senators are up for re-election in 2018.