JARED STONE SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Sioux Falls man convicted of killing another man outside of a casino in that city last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Jared Stone was charged in the shooting death of 28-year-old Baptiste White Eyes April 22, 2016, following a fist fight.

Stone became the subject of a multi-state manhunt that included arresting a woman traveling with him at a Le Mars truck stop.

Stone was arrested five days later in Wyoming.

He was convicted in March of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, along with drug and weapons counts.

The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, first-degree murder.

Stone was still sentenced Friday to life in prison without a chance for parole.

He declined to comment during the hearing.