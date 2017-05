More than 2,400 head of hogs have been lost due to a fire that completely destroyed a confinement facility on 260th Street in rural Plymouth County.

Kingsley Fire Chief Paul Huth says the hog barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Huth says the fire burned for a couple of hours before firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

