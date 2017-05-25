THREE CHARGED IN COUNTERFEIT $50 BILL SCHEME

Three Sioux Falls men are in custody facing charges after allegedly trying to pay for items at Lakeport Commons stores with fake fifty dollar bills.

Max Kaba

Court documents state 31 year old Max Kaba and 30 year old Lamin Kemokai attempted to purchase items in two separate stores with counterfeit $50 dollar bills.

Lamin Kemokai

When they were confronted by store employees, they fled the stores and drove away with a third man and headed north on Interstate 29.

As an officer was pulling the car over, counterfeit currency was being thrown out the passenger side of the vehicle.

Nine counterfeit $50 dollar bills were recovered on the interstate.

The third suspect, 28 year old Alex Karto had a counterfeit $50-dollar bill in his pocket and other fake bills were found in the vehicle along with open bottles of beer.

The men are all charged with forgery and are being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Karto pictured at top of story