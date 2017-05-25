SPEEDER CLOCKED AT 144 MPH BY STATE TROOPER

The Iowa State Patrol has provided an update on a couple cases of “excessive speed” on interstates. Radio Iowa’s Pat Curtis reports.

Picture courtesy Iowa State Patrol

(Troopers say a driver who was clocked at 144 miles an hour on I-80 in eastern Iowa earlier this month was issued a $560 ticket.

That incident occurred at 3 in the morning north of Stockton. This past weekend, another motorist was clocked at 124 miles an hour on I-29 in Harrison County in western Iowa and was handed a ticket of $424.

The driver told the trooper they were running late for a graduation party.)