MORE RIVER-CADE EVENTS COMING UP

A BRAND NEW EVENT IS BEING ADDED TO THIS YEAR’S PORT OF SIOUX CITY RIVER-CADE ACTIVITIES.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS A SKATEBOARD TOURNAMENT WILL TAKE PLACE JULY 18TH AT THE COOK PARK SKATEBOARD COMPLEX:

IF YOU WANT TO SIGN UP, CONTACT DAVE HALL AT 898-0601 FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SPECIFIC COMPETITIONS.

CLAEYS IS ALSO LOOKING FOR ENTRANTS FOR THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE PARADE:

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE BY GOING ONLINE TO THE RIVER-CADE WEBSITE.

THE DEADLINE IS ALSO APPROACHING TO SIGN UP FOR AN ANNUAL EVENT THAT’S A BIG PART OF SIOUX CITY’S RIVER-CADE.

CLAEYS SAYS THE FISHING DERBY IS SET FOR BACON CREEK PARK ON JUNE 3RD:

CLAEYS SAYS THE THEME IS COPS AND BOBBERS AS CITY POLICE OFFICERS WILL FISH WITH THE PARTICIPATING KIDS AGES 4-12, MANY OF WHOM WILL BE FISHING FOR THE FIRST TIME:

THERE WILL ALSO BE A CASTING CONTEST TO WIN A NEW BIKE, SPONSORED BY THE RIVER CITY ANGLERS.

THE COST IS ONLY SEVEN DOLLARS TO PARTICIPATE.

YOU CAN SIGN UP AT THE BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE WHICH IS LOCATED ON GORDON DRIVE NEAR THE TASTEE INN AND OUT.