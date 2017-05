KIVLENIEKS SIGNS WITH NHL’S COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER OF THE UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE IS GOING PRO.

SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS GOALTENDER MATISS KIVLENIEKS HAS SIGNED A THREE YEAR ENTRY LEVEL CONTRACT WITH THE NHL’S COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS.

HE CREDITED HIS TEAMMATES AND HEAD COACH JAY VARADY FOR HIS SUCCESS IN LEADING THE MUSKETEERS TO THE CLARK CUP FINALS:

KIVLENIEKS HAD PREVIOUSLY COMMITTED TO PLAY COLLEGE HOCKEY AT MINNESOTA-MANKATO UNIVERSITY, BUT INSTEAD WILL REPORT TO THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE:

KIVLENIEKS BECOMES THE FIRST MUSKETEER PLAYER SINCE RUSLAN FEDOTENKO TO SIGN AN NHL CONTRACT DIRECTLY AFTER HIS USHL CAREER.