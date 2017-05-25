IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL WON’T OPPOSE GREGG APPOINTMENT

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says he has no problem with new Governor Kim Reynolds designating an “acting lieutenant governor.”

Miller, a Democrat, released an opinion earlier that the state constitution does not give Reynolds, a Republican, the authority to name a new lieutenant governor after she became governor.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MILLER.mp3

OC……in that regard” :16

Reynolds announced Thursday that she is designating Adam Gregg as Acting Lieutenant Governor.

Miller says the position of acting Lieutenant Governor is not in the Constitution, but Reynolds has the right to create the position.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MILLER2.mp3

OC……….so many responsibilities” :20

Miller’s opinion that created controversy because it reversed the first statement he gave on the issue, which said that Reynolds could appoint her own replacement.

Many Republicans accused Miller of playing politics and trying to create chaos for the new governor by changing what he first said about the issue.

Radio Iowa