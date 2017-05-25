GREGG NAMED ACTING LT. GOVERNOR (UPDATE)

Updated 4:50pm 5/25/17

Less than 24 hours into her tenure as governor, Kim Reynolds has appointed a Hawarden, Iowa man as “acting lieutenant governor.”

It’s Adam Gregg, who served on the Branstad-Reynolds staff before unsuccessfully running for attorney general in 2014.

Gregg says he will strive to earn the trust of Iowans:

Former governor Terry Branstad appointed Gregg to be the state public defender in late 2014.

Gregg remembers meeting Branstad when Gregg was in second grade and getting the governor’s autograph:

Gregg and Kim Reynolds will make in appearance in Hawarden at 9am Friday at the Caboose located at 7th Street and Central Avenue.

Tim Albrecht, the deputy chief of staff for Reynolds, says the governor decided to name an “acting” lieutenant governor rather than a permanent replacement to avoid a lawsuit.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller gave an opinion earlier this month that Reynolds lacks the authority to name a new lieutenant governor.

Albrecht says Gregg will be a “governing partner” to Reynolds.

However, because of the attorney general’s opinion and the threat of a lawsuit, he will not become the next governor if something happens to Reynolds.

Reynolds and Gregg will embark on a four-city tour of the state, starting Thursday evening with an event in Osceola, which is Reynolds’ hometown.