REYNOLDS SWORN IN AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR

Iowa has a new governor. Kim Reynolds took the oath of office shortly after 10:30 Wednesday morning:

Reynolds will serve out the remaining 18 months of the sixth term Governor Terry Branstad won from Iowa voters in 2014.

Branstad resigned shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday and was quickly sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China.

With Branstad’s exit, the statehouse spotlight shifted to Governor Kim Reynolds.

She delivered her first speech as governor to a crowd gathered in the state capitol rotunda.

Reynolds, who is 57 years old, is Iowa’s 43rd governor – and the first woman to lead the executive branch of state government.

