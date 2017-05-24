BRYANT SCHOOL STREET CONSTRUCTION TO START

Street reconstruction for the new Bryant Elementary School on the city’s northside is expected to get underway in the next two weeks.

City officials say construction will be done in two stages along Jones Street.

The first stage should begin around June 3rd and include the north half of Jones Street between 30th and 31st Street.

That stage will close the north parking lot entrance to Blessed Sacrament Church with the south parking lot entrance remaining open.

Stage two starts after completion of stage one, and includes the half block of Jones north and south of 30th Street as well as about 60 ft. of 30th Street directly west of Jones Street.

That will close the south parking lot entrance to Blessed Sacrament, but the north parking lot entrance will be reopened to traffic.

All the work should be completed by August 5th.