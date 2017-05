Two people have pleaded not guilty to killing a man on northeast Nebraska’s Winnebago Reservation.

Court records say 19-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe and 21-year-old Lawrencia Merrick entered the pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to second-degree murder.

The charges are for the death of 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. on April 23rd in Winnebago.

An autopsy shows Redhorn had been strangled and suffered head trauma.

No trial date has been set.

