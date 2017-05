TWO INJURED IN CRASH NEAR PONCA

Two people were injured in a head on collision of two vehicles on Highway 12 near Ponca, Nebraska around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the jaws of life were used to extricate each driver and that they were air lifted to Mercy Medical Center.

Highway 12 was closed in both directions through the morning as crews worked to clear the accident scene.

The names and conditions of the drivers have not been released and the accident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy KMEG