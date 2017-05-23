NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS ADJOURN 2017 SESSION

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says he’ll keep pursuing a package of income and property tax cuts in next year’s session even though his plan stalled when lawmakers considered it this year.

He addressed the legislature before lawmakers adjourned for the year on Tuesday and thanked them for their work on the state budget:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/NEB.mp3

OC……back to my desk. :20

Ricketts says he’ll work with legislative leaders over the summer to tweak his tax plan in hopes of building a larger coalition.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/NEB2.mp3

OC……..are struggling. :18

The governor’s tax plan was derailed in part because of pressure from farm group lobbyists who said it didn’t do enough to offset years of rising property taxes.