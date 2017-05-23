NASCAR and Iowa Speedway Announce 2018 Schedule

NEWTON, Iowa (May 23, 2017) –NASCAR and Iowa Speedway today announced dates for its 2018 races. For the third consecutive year, Wide Opening Weekend will feature both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series on the same weekend. Reminiscent of 2016, the track will host both series during Father’s Day weekend allowing fans to flock to Iowa Speedway for their holiday celebrations.

“Every NASCAR race is special but pairing the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series during Father’s Day weekend holds a unique allure,” said Iowa Speedway President Jimmy Small. “We are thrilled to get our dates so early affording our guests the opportunity to plan ahead for our race weekends in 2018. This is an exciting time for the sport and we are proud of our partnerships with American Ethanol and U.S. Cellular in building equity in our race weekends.”

The two national touring series will take center stage on June 16-17, 2018. Looking to spend some quality time with Dad and have no clue what to get him? Ramp up Dad’s gift a notch, courtesy of NASCAR race tickets.

Iowa Speedway Season Ticket Holders, known to be some of the most passionate fans in motorsports, will have a chance to renew their Season Tickets for 2018 at an exclusive pre-race tailgate at the speedway on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. The NASCAR XFINITY Series will make a second visit to the Fastest Short Track on the Planet on July 28, 2018, its traditional weekend.

Plans are underway to deliver an amazing lineup of event content and summer-long programming for fans to enjoy next year. Announcements of additional series schedules at Iowa Speedway will be made as soon as they are available. The final 2018 schedule will be announced later this fall including start times and event schedules.

About Iowa Speedway

Iowa Speedway, The Fastest Short Track on the Planet, is a state-of-the-art 7/8-mile asphalt paved tri-oval race track and motorsports facility located in Newton, Iowa. Our 2017 schedule includes three exciting race weekends: June 23-24 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Iowa 200 and NASCAR XFINITY Series American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen), July 8-9 (ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150 and Verizon IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300) and July 28-29 (NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150 presented by Vatterott College and NASCAR XFINITY Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol). For tickets, call 1.866.787.8946. To learn more, visit www.IowaSpeedway.com, “like” us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.