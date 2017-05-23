BRIAR CLIFF DENIES UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Updated 5:35pm 5/23/17

Briar Cliff University is denying that there is an investigation underway regarding allegations of sexual harassment against school president Dr. Hamid Shirvani.

KCAU TV reported Monday night that a female employee at the university filed a complaint against Dr. Shirvani accusing him of three incidents involving a small group of women at the school.

Briar Cliff Chief of Staff Rachelle Karstens says no active investigation regarding any allegation is taking place:

Karstens says Dr. Shirvani is not commenting on the report himself and that he has not been found in violation of any Title Nine related complaints at Briar Cliff or anywhere else he has worked:

Karstens does say that federal law prohibits releasing details of any Title Nine investigation, whether it is current or in the past:

Channel 9’s report says they obtained copies of an internal complaint filed by a female employee against

Dr. Shirvani.

An independent third party investigator conducted an investigation that determined there wasn’t enough evidence to conclude that any policies were violated.