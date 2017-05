POLICE INVESTIGATE 3RD ARMED ROBBERY IN TWO DAYS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE THIRD ARMED ROBBERY IN TWO DAYS.

DETECTIVE NICK THOMPSON SAYS THE TOBACCO HUT AT 27TH AND CHAMBERS WAS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AROUND 6:30 MONDAY EVENING.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HUT.mp3

OC……..FLED THE SCENE. ;12

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THOMPSON DOES NOT BELIEVE THIS SUSPECT WAS INVOLVED IN SUNDAY’S TWO ARMED ROBBERIES IN MORNINGSIDE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HUT2.mp3

OC…WILL LOOK INTO. :08

THOSE ROBBERIES OCCURRED AT THE PUMP N’ PACK GAS STATION AT 1000 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AND AT DOCTOR JOHN’S STORE LOCATED ON SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD.