PATRIOTIC BINGS BECOME A LOCAL CANDY SENSATION

One of Sioux City’s best known candy products has a new version on the market to celebrate the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Jon Sadler, manager of the Palmer Candy Old Tyme Candy Shoppe says “Patriotic Bings” with red, white and blue filling are now available:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/BING.mp3

OC………..red, white and blue. :10

Sadler says since the triple Bing’s went on sale late last week, the store can’t keep up with the demand:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/BING2.mp3

OC…………at a time. ;10

He says the traditional version of the Bing remains the top year round seller for Palmer Candy:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/BING3.mp3

OC……..hysteria going on. ;16

Sadler says they hope to keep selling the limited edition Patriotic Bing’s through the 4th of July, but if the strong demand keeps up, they may sell out quicker.