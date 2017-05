MULTIPLE ARMED ROBBERIES IN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO MULTIPLE ARMED ROBBERIES OVER THE WEEKEND.

THE FIRST REPORTED ROBBERY OCCURRED SUNDAY MORNING AROUND 7 O’CLOCK AT THE PUMP N’ PACK GAS STATION AT 1000 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY TOOK PLACE LASTNIGHT AT 11:15 AT DOCTOR JOHN’S ALONG SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN EITHER INCIDENT. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED LATER TODAY.