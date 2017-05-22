KARIN SLAUGHTER – THE KEPT WOMAN: A Novel

Author: Karin Slaughter

Book: THE KEPT WOMAN: A Novel

Publishing: William Morrow; Paperback edition (April 18, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Husbands and wives. Mothers and daughters. The past and the future.

Secrets bind them. And secrets can destroy them.

With the discovery of a murder at an abandoned construction site, Will Trent and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are brought in on a case that becomes much more dangerous when the dead man is identified as an ex-cop.

Studying the body, Sara Linton—the GBI’s newest medical examiner and Will’s lover—realizes that the extensive blood loss didn’t belong to the corpse. Bloody footprints leading away from the scene indicate there is another victim—a woman—who has vanished…and who will die soon if she isn’t found.

Will is already compromised, because the site belongs to the city’s most popular citizen: a wealthy, powerful, and politically connected athlete—a man who’s already gotten away with rape, despite Will’s exhaustive efforts to put him away.

But when evidence links Will’s troubled past to the case, the consequences will tear through his life, wreaking havoc for Will and everyone around him, including his colleagues, family, friends—and even the suspects he pursues.