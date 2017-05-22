CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

The City Council has passed a new ordinance that allows the sale and use of most fireworks in the city under times allowed by a new state law.

The ordinance allows for the use of fireworks in the city from June 25th through July 4th from 1P.M. until 10P.M. with hours extended to 11P.M. on July 4th

They may also be used December 30th through January 1st during the same times.

Captain Rex Mueller of the Sioux City Police Department says officers will be out to enforce the new regulations:

City Attorney Nicole Dubois explains the penalty options if you get a citation:

The council amended the ordinance for a violation to result in a $250 fine on private property and a fine of $500 dollars for a violation on city owned property .

Sales from permanent structures will be allowed from June 1st to July 8th and December 10th to January 3rd each year.