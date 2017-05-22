BRANSTAD CONFIRMED AS AMBASSADOR TO CHINA

BRANSTAD CONFIRMED AS AMBASSADOR TO CHINA

By Woody Gottburg -
13
SHARE

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has been confirmed as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to China.

The U.S. Senate approved Branstad’s nomination in a vote late Monday afternoon by a vote of 82-13.

Branstad, who is 70, says he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance U.S. and international interests.

The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will take over as governor for the remainder of Branstad’s term once he officially resigns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR