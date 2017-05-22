BRANSTAD CONFIRMED AS AMBASSADOR TO CHINA

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has been confirmed as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to China.

The U.S. Senate approved Branstad’s nomination in a vote late Monday afternoon by a vote of 82-13.

Branstad, who is 70, says he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance U.S. and international interests.

The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will take over as governor for the remainder of Branstad’s term once he officially resigns.