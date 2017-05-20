TANZANIAN CHILDREN RECOVERING AFTER SURGERY AT MERCY

The three Tanzanian children who survived a school bus crash in Africa and were airlifted to Sioux City last week are continuing their recovery at Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Steve Meyer gave an update Saturday on the two girls and a boy who underwent surgeries to repair 17 fractures from the crash that claimed the lives of 32 other children.

The most complicated surgery was on a girl named Doreen, who had a damaged spinal cord and four spinal injuries:

Dr. Quentin Durward of CNOS performed the surgery on Doreen, who was able to be placed in a wheelchair Saturday.

The other two children, Wilson and Sadia, also underwent several procedures.

12 year old Wilson Tarimo was brought downstairs in his wheelchair for a visit with those in Mercy’s lobby.

He wants to ride a bulldozer when he recovers from a broken elbow, arm and thigh, and says coke and chocolate cake are his favorite things to eat at the hospital.

Dr. Meyer also thanked Congressman Steve King for his help in getting the children to America.

King arranged for passports for the kids and their mothers plus put Meyer in touch with Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse, who paid for a plane to fly the group from Tanzania to Sioux City:

Meyer and his Tanzania medical missionary group known as STEMM, is establishing a fund for the surviving children’s future education and to honor those who died in the bus crash with legacy projects:

Anyone wishing to help can visit the Stemm website or call 258-8282.