JOHN MORRELL RECALLS HOT DOG PRODUCTS

John Morrell is recalling over 210-thousand pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the beef frank items were produced on January 26th and include 14 ounce packages of “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of August 19th.

Also included are 16 ounce packages of “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15th.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers who purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.