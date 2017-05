YARD OF THE MONTH NOMINATIONS SOUGHT BY THE CITY

All of the recent rain is helping the grass to grow green on your lawn and city officials hope to reward those to are taking extra care of their yards.

Jim Jung chairs the city’s “Yard of the Month” program:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/YARDS.mp3

You can nominate yourself or a neighbor for the award on the city’s website or stop by the city manager’s office in City Hall.

A yard will be chosen each month from June through September with the yard of the year named in October.