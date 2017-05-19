MORGAN NAMED C-E-O OF SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

MORGAN NAMED C-E-O OF SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

By Woody Gottburg -
A well known local personality has been hired as the Sioux City Symphony’s Chief Executive Officer.

Travis Morgan is the first C-E-O in the 102 year history of the symphony.


Morgan will have a wide range of duties with the symphony and says he will work to broaden its appeal to all of Siouxland:


Morgan will join forces with Music Director Ryan Haskins to take the Sioux City Symphony to new heights:


The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra kicks off season 102 on October 1st when they host Grammy award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey.

