MORGAN NAMED C-E-O OF SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

A well known local personality has been hired as the Sioux City Symphony’s Chief Executive Officer.

Travis Morgan is the first C-E-O in the 102 year history of the symphony.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRAVIS.mp3

OC…..let them know. :16

Morgan will have a wide range of duties with the symphony and says he will work to broaden its appeal to all of Siouxland:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRAVIS2.mp3

OC…the whole gamut. ;09

Morgan will join forces with Music Director Ryan Haskins to take the Sioux City Symphony to new heights:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRAVIS3.mp3

OC…………go with it. ;19

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra kicks off season 102 on October 1st when they host Grammy award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey.