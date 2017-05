LOCAL PARKS PROJECTS CONTINUE TO MAKE PROGRESS

WORK IS PROGRESSING ON SEVERAL PARKS PROJECTS IN SIOUX CITY.

DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE OF THE PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS DEMOLITION OF THE AREA NEAR 7TH AND PEARL IS UNDERWAY TO MAKE ROOM FOR A NEW DOWNTOWN GREENSPACE ACROSS FROM THE LAUNCHPAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PARKS.mp3

OC……….SEPTEMBER 30TH. :12

CONSTRUCTION COSTS FOR THE NEW PARK ARE BEING PAID FOR BY A DONATION FROM REGINA ROTH.

PROGRESS IS ALSO CONTINUING ON CONE PARK IN MORNINGSIDE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/PARKS2.mp3

OC…….THIS FALL. :22

CONE PARK IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN DECEMBER.

SALVATORE ALSO SAYS THE NEW SPLASH PAD IN LEEDS SHOULD BE FINISHED IN JUNE AND BE OPEN ALL SUMMER THROUGH LABOR DAY.