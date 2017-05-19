ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR CORREA-CARMENATY

An arraignment date has been set for a man accused of murder and other charges in the shooting of two Pottawattamie County deputies.

24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty will be arraigned June 19th on charges of murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other counts.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1st to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns while being transferred to a Council Bluffs jail.

Prosecutors say he shot them both and used the jail van to escape.

Correa-Carmenaty is being held in the Woodbury County Jail here in Sioux City.