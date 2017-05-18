PLANNED PARENTHOOD TO CLOSE SIOUX CITY CLINIC

Updated 5/18/17 3:30pm

Planned Parenthood says it’s closing its Sioux City clinic and three others of its 12 Iowa facilities after the state legislature cut its state funding.

C-E-O Suzanna de Baca of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland says the Sioux City clinic will close June 30th.

The closings will reduce its facilities in the state that provide abortions from eight to five.

The other health centers slated for closing are Bettendorf, Burlington and Keokuk, which does not perform abortions.

De Baca says several factors weighed into deciding which of its clinics would be closed:

More than 30 employees will be laid off.

Planned Parenthood says more than 14,600 people visited the four closing clinics in the past three years.

Republican lawmakers decided this session to give up millions in federal Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes organizations that provide abortions.

