ONE DEAD IN CAR VS TRAIN COLLISION

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A CAR VERSUS TRAIN COLLISION ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

LT. MARK KIRKPATRICK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE ACCIDENT AT 31ST AND HIGHWAY 75 JUST AFTER 9 AM THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRAINCRASH.mp3

OC….ACTUALLY HAPPENED. :13

KIRKPATRICK SAYS A MALE VICTIM WAS FOUND INSIDE THE CAR, WHICH WAS TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WHEN IT STRUCK THE TRAIN:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TRAINCRASH2.mp3

OC……….STILL INTACT. ;09

THE VICTIM WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE OFFICIAL CAUSE OF THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.