MRHD AWARDS OVER $312,000 IN GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded grants totaling over $312-thousand dollars to 27 non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The grants, ranging from $2,500 to $15,000, are the result of MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for people who live in or serve Woodbury County.

Among this year’s recipients is The Community Basket of Moville which received a $15,000 grant to replace its leaky roof.

Thursday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County entities to almost $29 million dollars since 1994.

The non-profit license holder of the Hard Rock Casino distributed the funds at a ceremony in the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Grants were awarded in five categories:

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $47,678

• Cushing Old Highway 20 CDC: playground equipment, $15,000;

• Quimby Fire Dept: tank and framing, $10,013;

• Shepherd’s Garden: security equipment, $7,665;

• City of Lawton: generator for water treatment, $15,000;

Human Services, Health Services: $79,329

• Siouxland Restoration Center: bathroom, $15,000;

• Siouxland District Health: desktop computers for clinic, $14,343;

• Northwest Area Education Agency: auditory brainstem response equipment: $15,000;

• Mid-Step Services: vehicle for Day Habilitation program, $15,000;

• Crossroads of Western Iowa: Welcome Home Kits for Fresh Start, $8,600;

• Catholic Charities: waiting room, therapy room renovation, $11,386;

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $112,770

• Friends of the Sioux City Police Dept.: camera-equipped tactical robot, $15,000;

• City of Sgt. Bluff Police Dept.: multi-band portable police radios, $14,173;

• Moville Community Basket: roof replacement, $15,000;

• Moville Firefighters: turnout gear (pants & coats), $9,000;

• Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church: reconstruction of entrance stairway, $15,000;

• St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church: purchase of food to fight hunger, $5,840;

• Sgt. Bluff George Nelson American Legion: handicapped front & back door/kiosk, $15,000;

• Floyd Slo Pitch Softball, Inc.: picnic tables, $10,000;

• Sioux City Calvary Cemetery: repair gate and replace fence, $13,757;

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $14,903

• Siouxland Trails Foundation: Siouxland Trails Maps, $4,738;

• City of Pierson: moving city library, $10,165;

Education: $57,419

• Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA: mobile demonstration kitchen, $8,822;

• Sanford Center: I-Ready Reading Diagnostic & Instruction, $3,000;

• Siouxland Youth Golf Association: equipment, supplies & scholarships, $14,997;

• Sioux City Public Schools Foundation: LED hand-held crosswalk stop signs, $13,100;

• Sacred Heart School: Chromebooks for classroom, $15,000;

• Westwood Community Schools, Sloan: physical education program – archery, $2,500;