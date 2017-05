EXPLORERS READY TO START 25TH BASEBALL SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS ARE READY TO OPEN THEIR 25TH BASEBALL SEASON TONIGHT AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK’S MERCY FIELD.

GENERAL MANAGER SHANE TRITZ IS EXCITED TO GET THE NEW SEASON UNDERWAY:

LAST YEAR A 20 BY 40 FOOT TALL VIDEO SCOREBOARD WAS INSTALLED.

THIS YEAR MORE PHYSICAL CHANGES HAVE OCCURRED AT THE BALLPARK, STARTING WITH NEW CLUBHOUSES:

THE X’S OPEN THE YEAR AGAINST THE SIOUX FALLS CANARIES WITH JAMES NEEDY SCHEDULED TO START ON THE MOUND.

THE FIRST PITCH IS AT 7:05 THIS EVENING AT MERCY FIELD.

JOIN JIM WHARTON AND WOODY GOTTBURG FOR THE PLAY BY PLAY STARTING WITH OUR PRE-GAME SHOW AT 6:35PM HERE ON KSCJ.