DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS ANNOUNCED

The lineup for this summer’s “Downtown Live” outdoor concerts has been released.

The Thursday shows were formerly held Fridays on the Promenade, but Ragen Cote of Downtown Partners says they have been moved to the front lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MUSIC4.mp3

OC………..join us that evening. :19

Concert organizer Brent Stockton says the shows begin June 1st with an opening act that should be very familiar to local music fans:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MUSIC5.mp3

OC……..came out to see the Nadas. :20

The concerts continue June 8th with the Giving Tree Band and June 22nd with Scott Ellison.

More shows are scheduled through the end of July including the Prairie Cats on July 6th, The Bishops on July 13th, Shawn Holt and the Teardrops on July 20th and a show to be announced on July 27th.

One thing that won’t change is the low price.

The live music will still cost just three dollars per person to enjoy the concerts.