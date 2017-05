A WELL KNOWN DOCTOR IN MONONA COUNTY HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 92 YEAR OLD DR. JOHN GARRAD DIED WHEN THE CAR HE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED WITH A SEMI TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT A RURAL INTERSECTION NEAR ONAWA.

INVESTIGATORS SAY DR. GARRAD TURNED LEFT IN FRONT OF THE ONCOMING SEMI WHICH COLLIDED WITH THE CAR IN THE INTERSECTION.

THE SEMI DRIVER, 60 YEAR OLD DUANE MILLER OF WHITING, WAS NOT INJURED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH