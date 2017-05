VEHICULAR HOMICIDE SUSPECT’S TRIAL CONTINUED

TRIAL HAS BEEN CONTINUED IN THE CASE OF AN OMAHA MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE FROM A FATAL PURSUIT LAST NOVEMBER ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

24 YEAR OLD JERELL WILSON IS NOW SCHEDULED TO GO TO TRIAL ON JUNE 27TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE WAS SET TO GO TO TRIAL NEXT WEEK.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE WILSON WAS DRIVING THE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN AN 80 MILES AN HOUR PURSUIT ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE VEHICLE CRASHED INTO A RETAINING WALL AT WEST THIRD AND ROSS AND CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A PASSENGER, 38 YEAR OLD DJUAN BEVERLY.

WILSON TESTED POSITIVE FOR MARIJUANA AND OPIATES AND AUTHORITIES FOUND 29 BAGS OF MARIJUANA IN AND AROUND THE VEHICLE AT THE CRASH SITE.

WILSON REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.