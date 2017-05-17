SPENCER MAN ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF INVOLVING A CROSSBOW

An six and a half hour standoff overnight has led to the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man who was armed with a crossbow.

Spencer Police were dispatched to a home around 8pm for a threat complaint.

Police say 56 year-old Todd Norgaard had allegedly threatened some neighbors while displaying a crossbow.

Witnesses said that Norgaard had retreated inside his residence immediately following the incident.

Officers unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with Norgaard and a standoff ensued.

Norgaard voluntarily surrendered around 2:30am.

He is charged with Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and harassment.