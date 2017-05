South Dakota has rolled out a pardon website for individuals seeking clemency.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says South Dakota is the only state in the nation with such a tool:

There is no cost to apply for a pardon on the website.

Fees to obtain court documents and assessments still apply.