SHERIFF & POLICE CHIEF PRESENT ANNUAL AWARDS

FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY’S LAW MEMORIAL CEREMONY, CITY POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW PRESENTED AWARDS TO THEIR OUTSTANDING OFFICERS AND OTHER PERSONNEL.

DEPUTY MIKE LENZ RECEIVED THE JONES HEIMBECKER AWARD FOR BEING THE TOP SHERIFF’S DEPUTY AND SGT. DENNIS WILSON WAS NAMED CORRECTIONAL OFFICER OF THE YEAR FOR THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

SGT. DAVE BENSON WAS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS.

CHIEF YOUNG PRESENTED THE POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD TO NICK THOMPSON FOR HIS EFFORTS IN INVESTIGATING MAJOR CRIMES.

FIVE OFFICERS RECEIVED LIFE SAVING AWARDS, THREE WERE HONORED FOR COMMUNITY POLICING AND OFFICER RYAN MORITZ RECEIVED A PURPLE HEART AFTER BEING WOUNDED IN THE LINE OF DUTY.

MONIQUE SCARLETT, WHO HELPED FORM THE “UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY” ORGANIZATION, WAS AMONG SIX RECIPIENTS OF THE CHIEF’S GRATITUDE AWARD FROM YOUNG.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF AWARDS

Deputy Mike Lenz Jones/Heimbecker Award

Sgt. Dennis Wilson Biggs/Heilman/Hermann Award

Sgt. Dave Benson Community Policing Award

Reserve Deputy Brent Jensen Jon Winkel Volunteer Award

Clerk Jeana Davis Civilian of the Year Award

SIOUX CITY POLICE AWARDS

Chief’s Gratitude Award

Cliff Coleman

Walt Peterson

Monique Scarlett

Lorraine Schroeder

Dave Smetter

Assistant Fire Chief Bob Wilson

Life Saving Award

Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk

Officer James Kleineberg

Officer Jake Noltze

Officer Jennifer Probasco

Sgt. Dan Wagner

Exceptional Duty Award

Sgt. Ryan Bertrand

Officer Eric Davis

Officer Brad Echter

Officer Josh Fleckenstein

Officer Kraig Fulton

Officer Matt Hicks

Officer Alex Keller

Officer Zach Lewis

Officer Jake Noltze

Officer John Sanders

Sgt. Todd Sassman

Officer Kelcey Stubbe

Sgt. Steve TenNaple

Officer Nick Thompson

Sgt. Dane Wagner

Officer Paul Yaneff

Community Policing Award

Officer Tony Albright

Sgt. Terry Ivener

Sgt. Judy Kellen

Distinguished Service Award

Retired Officer Jill Fitch

Officer Jake Noltze

Officer Kelcey Stubbe

Officer Paul Yaneff

Achievement Award

Officer Andrew Dutler

Officer Kevin Erickson

Purple Heart Award

Officer Ryan Moritz

Civilian of the Year Award

Marlene Larson

Police Officer of the Year

Officer Nick Thompson