KIDS TO PARK EVENT SET FOR SERTOMA PARK

This Saturday the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host a special event at Sertoma Park in Morningside.

City Parks Director Matt Salvatore says it’s to celebrate National Kids to Parks Day:

a free kite.

He says you can also bring a frisbee to play a round of Disc Golf.

Attendees will also receive a free pass to visit the ibp Ice Center during “Open Skate” and receive a free skate rental with each admission.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.