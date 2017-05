FALLEN OFFICERS REMEMBERED AT LAW MEMORIAL CEREMONY

ELEVEN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS WHO MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN THE LINE OF DUTY WERE HONORED WEDNESDAY IN A CEREMONY AT CITY HALL.

THE ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AND OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY.

KRIS HERMAN LOST HER SON, CORPORAL JON HERMAN, IN 1993 WHILE HE SERVED WITH THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS KRIS HERMAN, NOW 80 YEARS OLD, HELPED SPEARHEAD THE EFFORT TO BUILT A MONUMENT TO THE FALLEN OFFICERS OUTSIDE OF CITY HALL:

POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT FOR THOSE FAMILY MEMBERS AND CURRENT OFFICERS TO REMEMBER THE FALLEN LAWMEN:

KSCJ’S CHARLIE STONE WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE EVENT.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE