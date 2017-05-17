BRAUNGER’S HONORED FOR 128 YEARS OF SERVICE

A Sioux City company that’s been in business for 128 years has been honored for their growth and investment in Sioux City.

Mayor Bob Scott presented the “Growing Sioux City Award” to Braunger Foods

A new tree will be planted on the property located at 2101 Murray Street, signifying the company’s commitment to growing in Sioux City.

Braunger’s food service distribution company recently completed $2.2 million dollars in renovations of an existing 48,000 square foot facility and added more than 27,000 square feet to their warehouse located in Bridgeport Industrial Park

Braunger Foods distributes food and related projects to approximately 1,000 restaurants, schools and health care facilities in a 180-mile radius of Sioux City within the tri-state area.